The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,031,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $111.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -124.62%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

