The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.68

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.68 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 170,390 shares.

The Parkmead Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.30 million, a PE ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About The Parkmead Group

(Get Free Report)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.