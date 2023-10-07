The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Western Union by 163.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 440,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 109,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Western Union by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.