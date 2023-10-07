Thomas Aj Frank Sells 13,188 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $1,135,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 774,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,691,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $1,141,025.76.

On Friday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,145,773.44.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $1,156,323.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $1,157,906.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,132,624.10.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,373,691.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,987 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $2,355,461.68.

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62.

On Monday, September 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

