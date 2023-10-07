Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.