Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

