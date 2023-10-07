Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 361,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 64,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.39. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

