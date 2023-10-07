United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

