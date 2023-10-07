Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 33.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 60.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WAFD opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAFD

Washington Federal Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.