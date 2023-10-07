Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $106.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Shares of RPM opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

