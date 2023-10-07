Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

