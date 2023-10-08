1,058 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Biogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.22.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $263.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.