11,422 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $968.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $330,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.