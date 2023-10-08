16,952 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $17.95 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $745.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.37%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

