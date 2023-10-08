20,243 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX opened at $12.08 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 107.26%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,533.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,923,083.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

