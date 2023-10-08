39,160 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,085,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $69.60 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,893.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,893.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,152 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,727. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

