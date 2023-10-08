45,002 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $523.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

