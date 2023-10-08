A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of A10 Networks worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,630,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $850.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.99. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $99,992.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $31,483.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $99,992.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,122 shares of company stock worth $1,131,591 in the last ninety days. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

