Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 341.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.