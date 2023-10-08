Alissa Jamese Abdullah Sells 2,500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $100,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

