Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

