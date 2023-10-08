Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $457.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

