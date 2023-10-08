Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,567 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 64,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

