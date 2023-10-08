Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,410,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,892,000 after buying an additional 302,831 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 101,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

