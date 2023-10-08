America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 245,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

