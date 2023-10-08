Andrew M. Cohen Sells 20,903 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,903 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $164,924.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ZUO stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.82.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
