Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,831 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $313,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.