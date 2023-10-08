Ashburton Jersey Ltd Buys 5,404 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.4% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.