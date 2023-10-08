Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,928.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 24.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $183.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

