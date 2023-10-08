Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 33,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Barclays by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,124.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,465,127 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BCS dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

