Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $133.89 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $133,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.