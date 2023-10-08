Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $95.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

