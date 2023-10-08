CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $205.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

