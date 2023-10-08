Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $471,833.65 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,762,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,148,074.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $647,246.61.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,910,486.48.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $476,580.50.
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $619,748.06.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $520,344.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
