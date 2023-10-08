Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $471,833.65 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,762,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,148,074.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $647,246.61.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,910,486.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $476,580.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $619,748.06.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $520,344.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

