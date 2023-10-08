Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 5,947 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

