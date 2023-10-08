Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $845.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

