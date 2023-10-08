Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 11,674 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,776 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

