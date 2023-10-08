Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

