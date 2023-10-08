DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.