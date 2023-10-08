DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 5,375 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares in the company, valued at $428,379,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock worth $10,913,964. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.