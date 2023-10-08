DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

