DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 228 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.4 %

BRO stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

