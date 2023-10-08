DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 242 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 21,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

