DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 274 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 362.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,599 shares of company stock worth $1,980,428. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $222.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.99. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.