DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 769 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

