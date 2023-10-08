DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 9,175 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MeiraGTx worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MeiraGTx from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of MGTX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

