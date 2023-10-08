DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ON by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

ON Profile



On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON).

