DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 3,282 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $132.40 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

