DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,681,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,328,000 after acquiring an additional 57,307 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 475,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,066 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

