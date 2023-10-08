DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $124.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.29. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

